'Daredevil' season three premieres October 19th

It's been a long, long wait for a third season of Daredevil, but it's very nearly here. Netflix has confirmed that the next installment of its landmark superhero show will debut October 19th. The teaser trailer is wonderfully cryptic, but makes clear that Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) is tired of subduing evil only to watch it bounce back -- the only way to stop evil is to "finish it for good," he said. The teaser and accompanying tweet also make nods to Murdock's conflicted Catholicism, referencing Deuteronomy 30:15 ("see, I set before you today life and prosperity, death and destruction").
We won't venture into spoiler territory, but it's safe to say that there are a lot of loose threads to pick up. Beyond that, a lot has changed since we last saw a new Daredevil season: Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders have all premiered (sometimes with second seasons already under their belts), and that's not including Marvel movies that may have an indirect influence on the plot. There's a lot riding on this third season of Daredevil, both for fans and for Netflix's long-term strategy.
