Huawei's new AirPod-like Freepods can wirelessly charge your phone

Given that the case works via Qi charging, you'll likely be able to charge a compatible iPhone with them as well. Given how closely the new Freebuds resemble AirPods -- not to mention their potential release timing -- you could probably trick a few passersby into thinking that you're rocking a more functional version of the real McCoy. When paired to a Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro, they can be used to interact with the Google Assistant. WinFuture says that these will be officially unveiled October 16th.

Back in June, a rumor surfaced that Apple would do something similar for AIrPods, but that was all dependent on the company releasing new charging cases. Last week's iPhone event has come and gone and Apple didn't utter a single word about wireless charging from the stage, so unless there's another keynote coming up (oh wait, there might be) by year's end, you probably shouldn't hold your breath. After all, we still haven't gotten the AirPower charging mat yet, either.