Tesla is hand-delivering the Model 3 to speed up sales

The service is billed as operating on a "first come, first serve basis." While emails talk about the service running through the weekend, it's poised to stay through at least the next week. Whether or not it continues beyond that isn't certain, although Elon Musk reportedly approved of a factory delivery program after testing it himself in July.

This follows after Tesla temporarily brought back its free Supercharging offer for referred purchases of Model 3 Performance, Model S and Model X inventory cars (that is, ones that aren't tied to specific orders) before the end of September.

It may seem odd to task staff with driving cars when they could be making sales pitches or staying put at delivery centers, but it makes sense in light of the "delivery logistics hell" (as Elon Musk put it) Tesla is facing. The sheer volume of customer deliveries is already creating a glut at Tesla's locations -- it may be more efficient to bring EVs to people instead of making them jockey for attention with other soon-to-be owners.