Fujifilm's Square SQ20 is an ideal modern instant camera

What I like the best about the SQ20 is that, as is the case with the SQ10, the camera doesn't feel cheap at all and even though it's awkwardly shaped it's not hard or uncomfortable to handle. I also appreciate that it can be a camera for people of all ages, whether you're a teenager, a 30-year-old hipster or a mom who just wants to take quick pictures at a soccer game.

Fujifilm hasn't set a price for its Instax Square SQ20, but we do know it'll be hitting stores on October 10th. Since the SQ10 cost around $280 at launch, it's likely the SQ20 will be at least $200. We'll find out soon enough.

