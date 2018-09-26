Fujifilm's Square SQ20 is an ideal modern instant camera

Over the past few years, Fujifilm has been trying hard to make instant cameras a thing again. And the company has introduced yet another model at Photokina 2018. The Instax Square SQ20 follows the SQ10 from 2017, featuring a similar hybrid instant system that lets you print out Polaroid-style photos while simultaneously giving you access to a small touchscreen. That retro tech combined with digital features is what makes Fujifilm's SQ line appealing to new and old generations alike.
Compared to the SQ10, which isn't being phased out yet, the SQ20 has a smaller sensor (1/5th of an inch instead of 1/4th) and you get a new 4X digital zoom. The images you can print are, well, squared (hence the name of the product), which makes it feel as if the camera is pushing out instagram shots. With that screen on the back, you can add filters to your images before printing them. There's also a new feature in the SQ20 that lets you capture 15 seconds of video and then pick out a still image from that recording. Or you can create a long exposure effect by using the motion blur feature, as well as easily make a collage of up to four photos.
What I like the best about the SQ20 is that, as is the case with the SQ10, the camera doesn't feel cheap at all and even though it's awkwardly shaped it's not hard or uncomfortable to handle. I also appreciate that it can be a camera for people of all ages, whether you're a teenager, a 30-year-old hipster or a mom who just wants to take quick pictures at a soccer game.
Fujifilm hasn't set a price for its Instax Square SQ20, but we do know it'll be hitting stores on October 10th. Since the SQ10 cost around $280 at launch, it's likely the SQ20 will be at least $200. We'll find out soon enough.
