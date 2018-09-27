Show More Results

'Red Dead Redemption 2' will be a massive 105GB download

Clear your hard drives.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
41m ago in AV
Sony

Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally dropping next month, and PlayStation has revealed some of what's in store with the pre-order launch of its PS4 Pro Bundle. The box refers to a "timed exclusive for 30 days" and mentions online content. We knew PlayStation users were getting some unique content, but this confirms they'll get it ahead of everyone else, too.

The box also suggests the game will support 2-32 players, two more than GTA 5 which still continues to lure people in even though it launched five years ago. And like GTA 5 and GTA Online, Red Dead Redemption will debut a month or so before its online mode, which is fine, considering the PS4 box reveals the game is a massive 105GB to install (possibly due to the 4K version, but this isn't clear), meaning there's a lot to get stuck in to before then.

