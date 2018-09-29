Tesla reportedly met its ambitious quarterly Model 3 production goal

The automaker reportedly made about 77,400 EVs in total over the time span, or 6,700 in that final week.

You likely won't get official figures from Tesla until well after the quarter ends. It may take weeks to verify these numbers. There's no question that Tesla has been pulling out all the stops to boost production and deliveries, such as reducing color options and hand-delivering cars.

If accurate, it'll represent a record for both Tesla and the EV industry as a whole. For context, the deliveries of popular rivals like the Chevy Bolt (roughly 2,000 per month) and Nissan Leaf (about 7,300 per month) would seem modest by comparison. Not that Tesla has much choice. The brand has to raise production levels for the Model 3 to be profitable, and the launch of the fabled $35,000 variant is contingent on production increases. We'd expect the firm to keep striving for larger numbers as a matter of survival, let alone for bragging rights.