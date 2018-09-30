Tim Berners-Lee project gives you more control over web data

The technology is built on existing web formats, although developers will need to integrate Solid into their apps and sites. The "first wave" of apps is in development right now, Inrupt said.

There's no certainty that Solid will see widespread adoption. Some internet companies may see data as one of their most prized possessions. They might not want to loosen control over that data and make it easier for you to switch to another service. It's a start, though, and the combination of Berners-Lee's influence and the standards-based tech might lead to a significant chunk of the web adopting Solid -- at least, when it's convenient.