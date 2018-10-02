Razer claims Sila is the fastest gaming router you can buy

Razer designed Sila to provide minimal lag and interruptions when you're playing games or streaming media. The Razer FasTrack QoS system prioritizes traffic -- it can detect consoles automatically or determine what game you're playing on your PC, and reserve some of your bandwidth purely for gaming with the push of a button. So, while the rest of your household is busy streaming shows on Netflix, you can focus on grinding your way up the Overwatch competitive ladder or earning a Fortnite victory royale without worrying too much that your WiFi connection will stutter.

Sila's multi-channel zero-wait DFS system helps it cut through network congestion (particularly from your neighbors' routers) to make sure your devices have clean connections; the router strives to connect them to the strongest signal. Razer had some help on that front, as it worked with Ignition Design Labs to create Sila. That company built the Portal router, which has a similar focus on slicing through network traffic to provide sturdier connections. The routers share some other attributes, such as their nine internal antennas, which keeps the designs less cluttered than they'd look with external arms.

If you're interested in using Sila to cover a large area, you can link several of them to create a mesh network for sturdier WiFi connectivity. Two Silas will cover up to 6,000 square feet. You'll need a third to cover a larger area or several storys of a building. Sila also has a dedicated 5 GHz backhaul, which should help it deliver stronger performance across the mesh network.

You can, of course, adjust the settings using the iOS or Android app. Oh, and if you do want to hook up your devices using Ethernet cables, there are four ports for you to do just that. Sila is available worldwide starting Wednesday for $250 (€300 in the EU).