Renault's EZ-ULTIMO is a self-driving luxury lounge

As radical as the other vehicles looked, Renault has amped up the EZ-ULTIMO's styling to another level. Inspired in part by the classic Renault Reinastella, it has a Batmobile-meets-Bentley vibe on the outside, with a spacious "neo-retro" leather, marble and wood interior meant to resemble an old-fashioned Parisian apartment.

As opposed to the EZ-GO, which used glass to increase a rider's safety by make them more visible, Renault's latest concept is about privacy. Occupants are invisible thanks to the one-way mirror effect of the "technical faceting" glass on the exterior. It also messes with observers' heads: "At first sight it appears to be deep black in color," Renault explains. "As the vehicle approaches, the light brings out bright and sparkling hints of green.The vehicle's appearance changes as it moves, so it appears to be alive."

A smartphone app lets you book the vehicle and access route planning and destination info. Even boarding the vehicle is meant to be an experience. When the large side door opens, the upper glass sections pop up automatically. There's no B-pillar, so you can simply step into the car, and the seats rotate to help you more easily take your place.