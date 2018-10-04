Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Telltale
save
Save
share

Telltale reportedly lays off the rest of its staff

A skeleton crew was working on wrapping up the studio’s unfinished projects.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Telltale

Last month, Telltale Games laid off the vast majority of its staff in what it called a "majority studio closure." But a group of 25 employees were to stay on in order to "fulfill obligations" to the company's board and partners. However, those employees now appear to have been let go too. As USgamer reports, narrative designer Rachel Noel tweeted today that she and the rest of the skeleton crew had just been laid off as well.

The few employees kept on board were working on wrapping up Minecraft: Story Mode for Netflix as well as the unfinished final season of The Walking Dead. However, last week, the studio temporarily removed the season from digital game stores, and today's layoffs don't bode well for either project.

We've reached out to Telltale for additional information and we'll update this post if we hear more.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr