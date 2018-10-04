Tidal will now stream to your Samsung TV

Just weeks after it announced a partnership with Spotify, Samsung is now bringing Tidal to its TVs. Music Business Worldwide reports that the Samsung TV Tidal app is "just the beginning of the partnership," according to Tidal, and that the app will prioritize the streaming service's visual content. Last year, Tidal announced apps for Apple TV and Android TV, following that up with Amazon Fire TV support in March.
Enjoy millions of ad-free songs and hundreds of thousands of music videos anytime you want with TIDAL on @SamsungTV.https://t.co/9w4C8p0J9e pic.twitter.com/yJyLxnmNqF— TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 4, 2018
In August, Samsung unveiled its Spotify partnership, which brought the music streaming service to the Galaxy Home, allowed you to pick up streams from different Samsung devices and introduced Bixby control to Spotify.
You can find out how to set up the Tidal app on your Samsung TV here.