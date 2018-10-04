Show More Results

Tidal will now stream to your Samsung TV

The new app is reportedly just one aspect of the companies’ partnership.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
24m ago in AV
Just weeks after it announced a partnership with Spotify, Samsung is now bringing Tidal to its TVs. Music Business Worldwide reports that the Samsung TV Tidal app is "just the beginning of the partnership," according to Tidal, and that the app will prioritize the streaming service's visual content. Last year, Tidal announced apps for Apple TV and Android TV, following that up with Amazon Fire TV support in March.

In August, Samsung unveiled its Spotify partnership, which brought the music streaming service to the Galaxy Home, allowed you to pick up streams from different Samsung devices and introduced Bixby control to Spotify.

You can find out how to set up the Tidal app on your Samsung TV here.

