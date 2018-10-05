Moby is selling his vintage drum machine collection for charity

This isn't the first time Moby's done something like this. In April, he sold more than 100 synths and other studio gear for charity, and he followed that up with his entire record collection in June.

Moby says he has always been obsessed with drum machines, and his collection includes both analog and early digital models, of which he's loved each and every one. The proceeds of each sale will go to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.