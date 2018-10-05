Samsung projects record high profit for Q3 2018

Samsung will reveal more details, including how each of its divisions performed, by the end of this month in its complete earnings report. According to Bloomberg and Reuters, though, the chip division is still its biggest business, thanks to strong demand from data centers for cloud computing. In addition, it's been benefiting from a new production technology that allows the company to manufacture smaller and faster chips per silicon wafer.

While the chip division continues to do well, it remains to be seen if the company can reach even bigger numbers in the coming months. Chip prices are plummeting, and its upcoming foldable phones might not make a huge difference for its mobile business.