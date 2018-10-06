Send us your holiday shopping questions!

Yes, we know: We're a little early here. Some would say the appropriate time to talk about the holiday shopping season is no earlier than Halloween; purists would argue we also have to get through Thanksgiving first. Rest assured, we're not here to rain on your pumpkin spice lattes, or whatever it is you enjoy about the fall. For now, just a heads-up, we're looking for your trickiest shopping questions. How to shop the tech-toy aisle for someone else's kid? Which fitness tracker to buy when they all look the same? Which media streamer will have the easiest learning curve for your parents? Just email us at ask@engadget.com and we'll answer your questions starting in November.