'Tell Me A Story' trailer shows fairy tales gone horribly wrong

Add CBS All Access to the ranks of streaming services delivering appropriately eerie shows for Halloween. It used a New York Comic-Con panel to premiere the trailer for Tell Me A Story, an original series mashing up three fairy tales ("Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Hansel and Gretel") in modern New York City. As you might imagine, these new narratives aren't nearly as child-friendly as the originals -- the three 'pigs' are bank robbers whose partnership falls apart, while Hansel gets into trouble with shady characters that endanger both him and his sister.