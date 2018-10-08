Show More Results

Image credit: photobyphm via Getty Images
Microsoft promises to recover files deleted by Windows 10 update bug

You just have to call your local tech support line.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
58m ago in Personal Computing
Microsoft has pledged to rescue those all-important personal files that its most recent Windows 10 update contrived to consume. The company was forced to halt the rollout of its October 2018 upgrades when users started complaining that their documents, music and images were disappearing.

According to Dona Sarkar, who runs the Windows Insider Program, users who have been affected by the crisis need stop using their machine, and contact Microsoft directly. In a tweet, Sarkar said that technical support teams "have the tools to get you back to a good state."

If you're in this position, then you can call +1-800-Microsoft or the local support number if you're overseas.

