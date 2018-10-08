The OnePlus 6T will be unveiled on October 30th

If the rumor is accurate, the in-display fingerprint scanner would be a rare feature only found on several Vivo and Xiaomi models, along with Huawei's pricey Porsche Design Mate RS. The phone will supposedly also feature a face unlock feature, also no mean feat considering that there's only room for a front-facing camera and no other sensors thanks to the (reportedly) smaller notch.

Otherwise, the device is expected to have largely the same specs as the OnePlus 6, which is a good thing. We called it a near-perfect smartphone, thanks to the much-improved camera, snappy performance, long battery life and very decent $529 price. The OnePlus 6T will be unveiled at 11AM on October 30th in New York City.