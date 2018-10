Microsoft caught just about everyone by surprise when it announced new noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones earlier this month at its Surface launch event. The subdued white cans, priced at $350, are set to compete with the excellent Sony 1000XM3 and Bose Quiet Comfort II headphones. Microsoft has now revealed that pre-orders for the Surface Headphones will start on November 15th and ship on November 19th.

Microsoft's surprisingly light Surface Headphones feature Cortana integration, 13 levels of noise cancellation operated by a physical dial and intuitive touch controls. It will also have a USB-C connection, which is a nice addition by Microsoft. It's something that the company has included on the smaller and more affordable Surface Go, but has neglected to do so on the new high-end Surface Pro 6.