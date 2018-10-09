Pixel 3 vs. the competition: Under the surface

It's October, which means we finally get an official look at Google's big phone release for 2018. The Pixel 3 may look plain on the outside, but it's packed with improved front and back cameras with souped-up software that we hope will make the shooters better than their predecessors. Of course, to find out we'll have to wait for the full review in a few weeks. For now, we can take a look at the handset's specs and see how it stands up to this year's crop of flagship phones. Check out the table below:
|Pixel 3
|Galaxy S9
|LG G7 ThinQ
|iPhone XS
|Pricing
|$799 / $899
|$720
|$750
|$999 / $1,149 / $1,349
|Dimensions
|145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches)
|147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm (5.81 x 2.7 x 0.33 inches)
|153.1 x 71.9 x 7.9mm (6.03 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches)
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|148g (5.22 ounces)
|163g (5.75 ounces)
|162g (5.71 ounces)
|177g (6.24 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|6.1 inches (154.94mm)
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,220 x 1,080 (443 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (570 ppi)
|3,120 x 1,440 (564 ppi)
|2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)
|Screen type
|FHD+ flexible OLED
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Quad HD+ FullVision LCD
|Super Retina OLED
|Battery
|2,915 mAh
|3,000 mAh
|3,000 mAh
|2,658mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 128 GB
|64 GB
|64 GB
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|External storage
|None
|microSD
|microSD
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
|12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4, 1.4μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Standard, 16MP, f/1.6, 1.0μm pixel size
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.9, 1.0μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2
|8MP, f/1.7
|8MP, f/1.9
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A12 Bionic
|CPU
|2.5 GHz octa-core
|2.8 GHz octa-core
|2.8 GHz octa-core
|2.49 GHz hexa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|unnamed quad-core
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.0
|iOS 12
|Other features
|IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM
