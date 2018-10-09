Pixel 3 vs. the competition: Under the surface

It's October, which means we finally get an official look at Google's big phone release for 2018. The Pixel 3 may look plain on the outside, but it's packed with improved front and back cameras with souped-up software that we hope will make the shooters better than their predecessors. Of course, to find out we'll have to wait for the full review in a few weeks. For now, we can take a look at the handset's specs and see how it stands up to this year's crop of flagship phones. Check out the table below: