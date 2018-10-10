Google Home Hub's best feature is not having a camera

Despite having an excellent display, solid speaker and a huge base of Android phones to make video calls with, Google opted for security and privacy over more features this time. The company even came right out and said the lack of a camera is a feature, not a downside.

"We consciously did not put a camera on Hub," said Google's Diya Jolly during yesterday's presentation, "so that it was comfortable to use in the private spaces of your home, like your bedroom." It means customers can put the Home Hub anywhere, like a bedside table, without worrying about a security flaw exposing that room to the world. In fact, using the Hub first thing in the morning to start daily routines was a big part of yesterday's demo.

Contrast that with the Echo Show, which has a video camera and a "drop in" feature which lets approved people automatically activate a video chat, and Google's design decision seems like a very good call. Yes, users have to explicitly enable that drop-in feature on the Echo Show, but there's potential for mishaps and confusion there -- even more so because Amazon's products don't include a physical camera cover. (Facebook wisely included one with the Portal.)

Google is betting that privacy will trump utility, and I think that's a safe bet. While video calls are useful, most people are pretty comfortable using their smartphone for all things communication-related. Being able to do that without holding your phone up is obviously a better experience -- but it remains to be seen if it's something that would make shoppers pick one smart display over another.

That focus on privacy seems even smarter when you consider Facebook and the Portal displays. Given the serious security concerns and general distrust the company has been battling, paying for Facebook to put a camera in your house doesn't sound like the best idea ever. Google has also been under fire for security and its data-gathering practices lately, particularly when the Google+ data exposure snafu happening just a day before this event. Side-stepping any potential mishaps that could come along with an internet-connected camera feels like the right decision.

This leaves the Google Home Hub as a cheaper alternative to the Portal ($199-plus) or the Echo Show ($230), and something the company thinks customers will feel more comfortable placing all around their homes. Indeed, Google will likely sell customers on the benefit of having multiple Hubs around the house. The device's surprisingly tiny hardware means it can live almost anywhere; the reasonable price and the lack of camera will only encourage customers to buy more of them.

Google's done a good job at cutting away at the head start Amazon had with the Echo and Alexa -- and the Home Hub means that Google has an answer to all of Amazon's hardware. The smart display wars are only just starting, but choosing security and privacy over more features could ultimately serve Google well.

Engadget Today Video

Presenter: Chris Velazco

Script: Chris Velazco

Script Editor: Terrence O'Brien

Camera: Taylor Ligay

Editor: Kyle Maack

Producer: Michael Morris