Pennsylvania approves its first self-driving car tests

Aurora is nowhere near as recognizable as Waymo, but it was founded by three experienced names in the field: Chris Urmson (led Carnegie Mellon's self-driving efforts in DARPA's Grand Challenges), Drew Bagnell (formerly of Uber's self-driving team) and Sterling Anderson (from Tesla's Autopilot team). In fact, the startup's beginnings were mired in controversy.

Tesla filed a lawsuit against the fledgling company in 2017, accusing Anderson of stealing Autopilot secrets and pirating its employees. The companies agreed on a settlement shortly after that, slapping Anderson and Aurora with a $100,000 fine and allowing Tesla to conduct ongoing audits of Aurora's computers.

To be clear, Aurora's test vehicles still have human drivers behind the wheel: vetted employees, not contractors, who undergo 12 weeks of training. The data Aurora will provide the state can help pave way for further tests without human drivers, though, which is kind of necessary if Aurora wants to launch truly autonomous cars in the future.

The company said in its announcement post: