Razer launches a mobile gaming controller with its new phone

Razer has launched a couple of accessories to go with its new phone, and as you can guess, they were created with gaming in mind. First, there's the Razer Raiju Mobile controller, which has a phone mount like other accessories in the same category, and connects to your device via Bluetooth or USB-C. It will work with any Android device running Marshmallow and above, though, and not just with Razer's Phone 2. Plus, it can last for 23 hours on a single charge. The device's spec list includes compatibility with Windows 7 and above, as well, but according to CNET, the company will roll out PC compatibility at a later date.