Apple apologizes for phishing scam that stole Chinese user IDs

Security is a big issue with Apple in China right now. Earlier this year, the company began moving Chinese users' iCloud accounts out of the US and onto servers stored in China due to Chinese law. This raised human rights concerns, especially after it was revealed that the data is being looked after by a state-run telecom company.

However, according to Apple, in this case, the data leak was due to phishing scams, not any security issue on the tech giant's part. While Apple does not make clear how exactly the Apple IDs were obtained, it recommends that, to avoid such issues in the future, all customers should enable two-factor authentication. Still, the apology is a good move for Apple, considering their position in China is a bit precarious right now.