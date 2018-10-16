Outage pulls the plug on YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music

For about the last half hour, YouTube has been mostly unusable and inaccessible. According to the company's Twitter account, "We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed." There's no word on what is causing the error, but we've seen it from all locations and across every device we've tried. YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music are all impacted, and while pages have begun loading again, actually trying to watch a video is still throwing up the error message shown above.
Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018
Youtube is having issues since 9:17 PM EDT. https://t.co/N81zPkLdbI RT if it's down for you as well #Youtubedown— DownDetector (@downdetector) October 17, 2018
Developing...