RED Hydrogen One graphic outlines the holographic phone's specs

RED has been dribbling out details of its much-delayed Hydrogen One phone for a long time, but getting a proper summary of its features has been... difficult. Thankfully, director Phil Holland has stepped up to the plate. Now that the first pre-orders are shipping, Holland has published a "tech overview" infographic showing just what you'll get. Some of them you may be very familiar with, such as the 5.7-inch "holographic" LCD, dual front and back cameras and the pogo pin connector for add-ons. Others may be relatively new to you, such as the 6GB of RAM, 4,500mAH battery and the "deep cavity" stereo speakers.