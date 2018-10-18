Google Play update enables smaller app installs

In addition, you might be seeing more apps that you can try before you spring for a purchase. Google has expanded its Instant App program to include premium titles and pre-registration campaigns, so you'll be able to take participating games for a spin. Just look for titles with the "Try Now" button. And since Google has increased the size limit of Instant Apps to 10MB, you can probably expect to experience more of what a title can offer before having to decide to spend money on it.