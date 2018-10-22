Discovery and PGA Tour team up on GOLFTV streaming service

"Our long-term goal is to create a must-have experience that truly enhances the way global fans watch, play and engage with the game every day," Discovery Golf President Alex Kaplan said in a statement. "Unveiling the new GOLFTV brand is an exciting next step in our journey." He also told Variety that the move was a "really big bet" for the company. "We are convinced that by focusing maniacally on specific super-fan verticals we can create a meaningful global, digital business." he said. "Golf is a huge piece of that [strategy] for us. Our hope here is we can aggregate the golf audience globally and really achieve some scale."

Discovery and the PGA Tour revealed plans for such a service back in June after the two entered into a 12-year deal worth $2 billion.

GOLFTV will launch January 1st, 2019 in Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia and Spain. The following year, it will launch in Poland and South Korea. Belgium, China, Germany and South Africa will get access in 2021, while Denmark, Finland, India, Norway, Sweden and the UK will have access in 2022. The service is scheduled to launch in France in 2024.