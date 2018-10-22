What's on TV: 'RDR 2,' Hasan Minhaj, 'Sabrina' and 'Channel Zero'

After a long wait, Rockstar Games is delivering Red Dead Redemption 2 later this week -- prepare your hard drives. On Netflix streaming, there's the premiere of Hasan Minhaj's new weekly show Patriot Act, its new take on Sabrina the Teenaged Witch and season two of its animated Castlevania series. Syfy will drop in new episodes of it internet-inspired horror series Channel Zero, and Fox is airing World Series games all week. Movie fans can get Twilight on on 4K Blu-ray, Sorry to Bother You, or the Complete Series boxed set of Community. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (4K)
- Twilight (4K)
- Sorry to Bother You
- Creepshow
- Evil Dead
- Community (The Complete Series)
- Rescue Me (The Complete Series)
- Get Shorty
- Prehysteria!
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One - 10/26)
- Paw Patrol: On A Roll (PS4, Xbox One)
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition (Xbox One, PS4)
- Just Dance 2019 (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers (Xbox One, PS4. Switch)
- Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds (Xbox One, PS4)
- Skyhill (Xbox One, PS4)
- Midnight Deluxe (PS4, Xbox One)
- Neverout (PS4)
- Windjammers (Switch)
- BugsBox VR (PS VR)
- Flashback 25th Anniversary (PS4, Xbox One - 10/25)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood (PS4 - 10/26)
- 7 Billion Humans (Switch - 10/25)
Monday
- Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram, HBO, 8 PM
- Arrow, CW, 8 PM
- The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 PM
- Dancing With The Stars, ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Giants/Falcons, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Happy Together, CBS, 8:30 PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- Half the Picture, Starz, 9 PM
- Eli Roth's History of Horror Part 2, AMC, 10 PM
- Manifest, NBC, 10 PM
- Bull, CBS, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- The President Show, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- Brake Room, Discovery, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, Netflix, 3 AM
- Basketball: A Love Story (Episodes 5-6), ESPN, 7 PM
- MLB World Series Game 1: Red Sox vs. Dodgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Kids are Alright, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- FBI, CBS, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- Splitting Up Together, ABC, 9:30 PM
- The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
- Hustle in Brooklyn, BET, 10 PM
- Trans Am, Discovery, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
- The Purge, USA, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Guest Book (season premiere), TBS, 10 & 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Bodyguard (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Foursome (S4), Youtube Premium, 3 AM
- Mavericks/Hawks, ESPN, 7 PM
- World Series Game 2: Red Sox vs. Dodgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- Nature (season premiere), PBS, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
- All American, CW, 9 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- 76ers/Bucks, ESPN, 9:30 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- Dopesick Nation, Viceland, 10 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
Thursday
- One Dollar, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Robozuna (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- I Love You America, Hulu, 6 PM
- Celtics/Thunder, TNT, 8 PM
- Nuggets/Lakers, TNT, 10:30 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Dolphins/Texans, Fox, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- The Good Place, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Legacies (series premiere), CW, 9 PM
- Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- How Far is Tattoo Far?, MTV, 9 PM
- I Feel Bad, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Murphy Brown, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Heathers (series premiere), Paramount, 10 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
Friday
- The Romanoffs, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Titans, DC Universe, 3 AM
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- You Were Never Really Here, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Castlevania (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Shirkers, Netflix, 3 AM
- Been So Long, Netflix, 3 AM
- Jefe, Netflix, 3 AM
- Dovlatov, Netflix, 3 AM
- Terrorism Close Calls (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- World Series Game 2: Dodgers vs. Red Sox, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 9 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9 PM
- Child Support, ABC, 9 PM
- Contender, Epix, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- Heathers, Paramount, 10 PM
- Channel Zero (season premiere), Syfy, 11 PM
- ELeague: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, TBS, 11 PM
- This week at the Comedy Cellar (series premiere), CC, 11 PM
- Pod Save America, HBO, 11 PM
- Comedy Central Stand-up Presents: Mike Lawrence (season finale), Comedy Central, 11:30 PM
- Tracey Ullman's Show, HBO, 12 AM
Saturday
- Girl from Nowhere, Netflix, 3 AM
- World Series Game 4: Dodgers vs. Red Sox, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Texas/Oklahoma college football, ABC, 8 PM
- Zombie at 17, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Notre Dame at Navy, CBS, 8 PM
- Dead in the Water, Syfy, 9 PM
- Channel Zero, Syfy, 10 PM
Sunday
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Eagles/Jaguars, NFL Network, 9:30 AM
- F1 Mexico GP, ABC, 2:30 PM
- World Series Game 5: Dodgers vs. Red Sox (if necessary), Fox, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- The Lover in the Attic, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, ABC, 8 PM
- Saints/Vikings, NBC, 8:15 PM
- God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Ray Donovan (season premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- The Deuce, HBO, 9 PM
- America to Me (season finale), Starz, 9 PM
- Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
- Unsung Hollywood: Rickey Smiley, TVOne, 9 PM
- The Last Ship, TNT, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Camping, HBO, 10 PM
- The Alec Baldwin Show, ABC, 10 PM
- Star Wars Resistance, Disney, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Kidding, Showtime, 10 PM
- Channel Zero, Syfy, 11 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]