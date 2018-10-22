What's on TV: 'RDR 2,' Hasan Minhaj, 'Sabrina' and 'Channel Zero'

After a long wait, Rockstar Games is delivering Red Dead Redemption 2 later this week -- prepare your hard drives. On Netflix streaming, there's the premiere of Hasan Minhaj's new weekly show Patriot Act, its new take on Sabrina the Teenaged Witch and season two of its animated Castlevania series. Syfy will drop in new episodes of it internet-inspired horror series Channel Zero, and Fox is airing World Series games all week. Movie fans can get Twilight on on 4K Blu-ray, Sorry to Bother You, or the Complete Series boxed set of Community. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).