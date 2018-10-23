'No Man's Sky' is getting a spooky update next week

Few games in recent memory have enjoyed as strong a resurgence as No Man's Sky. The galaxy exploration game was widely criticized when it was released in 2016, as it had some teething problems, including not having much to actually do. It was only after the "Next" update arrived a few months ago that most players really seemed to get hooked. While Hello Games has added more content since then, such as the Pilgrim motorbike, the first named update since "Next" will land next week.
A new free update is releasing next week for all No Man's Sky players— Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) October 23, 2018
The Abysshttps://t.co/UfyRi9Jnfi
While details of "The Abyss" are thin, the free update will focus on the "eerier elements of No Man's Sky." Halloween, of course, is right around the corner, and a spooky-themed update makes perfect sense. It remains to be seen what Hello Games really has in store with the update, though. Meanwhile, a couple of players were able to recreate The Nightmare Before Christmas inside the game.