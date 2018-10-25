Google Lens comes to image search in the US

Back in September, Google promised to bring Lens to image search -- now, the feature is live in the US for English language queries. The object recognition techology can help you find out more about particular items within a photo you're looking at. If you want to try it out, do a Google search on mobile and go to the Images tab. Say, you want to look for a new sofa -- simply search for "sofas," go to Images and tap on one of the results. You'll find the new Lens icon underneath the photo next to the Share option, and tapping it will make dots appear on objects you can explore further.