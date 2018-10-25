Nerf's first ‘Fortnite’-inspired gun is the AR-L Blaster

Last month, Hasbro and Epic Games announced that some Fortnite-themed Nerf guns were on the way. And now we have a model and a release date. The first Nerf gun from the line is the Fortnite AR-L Blaster, and it features rapid-fire motorized blasting and flip-up sights. It also comes with a 10-dart clip and 20 Elite darts.
The blaster now joins another product of Hasbro and Epic Games' partnership. The two also released a Fortnite version of Monopoly earlier this month, complete with health points instead of money and Fortnite's ever-present storm.
The Nerf Fortnite AR-L Blaster will be available June 1st, 2019 for anybody who just can't get enough of the game. It will cost $50.