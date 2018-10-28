iOS icon provides clearest look yet at iPad Pro with Face ID

You may see plenty of iPhone carrier news surrounding Apple's October 30th event, for that matter. Sources for 9to5 have said that "several" American and European carriers are expected to offer eSIM support for the iPhone XS and XR the day of the event, with the necessary iOS 12.1 update arriving n the hours after the gathering. You might have an easy way to set up eSIM support at Apple stores, too -- you'll scan a QR code at the shop to automatically fill in account details and activate service. Some carrier apps should also work. If you're with the right provider, it might not take long to set up your iPhone while leaving a SIM slot free for travel or a second line.