Twitter explains why the switch to 280 characters was a good idea

To start with, there's been a 54 percent increase in the use of "please" and a 22 percent increase in the use of "thank you," because there's now room for more words. Twitter's next point will make Grammas Nazis happy: it says it's seeing a decline in the use of abbreviations like "gr8" (-36%), "b4" (-13%) and "sry" (-5%). More users now tend to type the whole words, since they don't have to worry about the character limit that much.

In addition, it's now noticing more tweets with question marks that encourage discussion and seeing more replies to those tweets, as well. Despite all those, though, Twitter says most tweets remain brief, with only 1 percent of posts hitting the max 280-character limit. All those stats are for English-language tweets, but a spokesperson said the company's findings remain the same for the seven languages it analyzed.