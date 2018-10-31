Apple pulls watchOS update that was bricking some Watches

There doesn't appear to be a solution so far and Apple has now pulled the update. The problem has affected owners of several different Watch models, including the new Series 4, so if you managed to download the new release, it's advisable not to install it. If you really need your Watch and the update bricked it, you might have to contact Apple support to figure it out. Engadget has reached out to Apple to see if they have any comment or, better still, a fix.