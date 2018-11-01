Uber Eats makes it easier to expense business lunch

With Eats for Business, companies can now create meal programs tailored to their own corporate priorities. That could mean a regular lunch order, or a geofence that'll only authorize meal requests after a set time in the night. In addition, executives can set budget allowances to ensure those pulling an all-nighter can't order something high-falutin' unless they pick up the tab themselves.

Eats for Business rolls out from today in the US, giving expense-authorizing types the ability to see what you're ordering, and when.