GM is making e-bikes as it expands beyond cars

You might have a hand in shaping the launch, though. GM is crowdsourcing a name for its bike brand through a challenge that will award $10,000 for the winning name, and $1,000 each for the nine runners-up. You have until November 26th at 10AM Eastern to submit naming ideas, with winners chosen in early 2019. That sounds like a tiny sum for what could be a defining brand, but think of it this way -- you could leave your mark on GM's future, and possibly transportation at large.