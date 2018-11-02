Hulu lands all of Fox’s big animated comedies

Hulu is pushing hard into original content, but it's still putting big money behind archive TV deals from the big broadcast players. It holds the rights to blockbuster shows like Lost, ER and Seinfeld, which sits next to originals like The Handmaid's Tale, Castle Rock and The Runaways. The strategy is working, and the platform boasted that it had 17 million subscribers earlier this year.

It remains to be seen how Disney, when it completes its purchase of Fox, will deal with Hulu and the web of deals already in existence. After all, Disney will own a majority stake in the platform as well as all of Fox's shows, and has its own streaming platform in the works. Then again, Family Guy and The Cleveland Show aren't family-friendly, and so keeping them on Hulu might be a wise business decision.