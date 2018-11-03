'Warcraft III: Reforged' modernizes another real-time strategy hit

The Reforged version arrives sometime in 2019 for $30 in a standard release and $40 for a Spoils of War Edition that provides both special hero skins as well as perks in other games, like characters in Heroes of the Storm, a special Hearthstone card back and a Meat Wagon mount in World of Warcraft.

There are only likely to be so many updates to classic games, but Warcraft III is arguably as influential as StarCraft was. It's not just that this was Blizzard's first 3D release, either. It added a level of storytelling that you didn't normally see in real-time strategy games at the time, and represented a more accessible and flexible multiplayer experience. Remember, the first Dota (Defense of the Ancients) was a Warcraft III mod -- arguably, the entire MOBA genre wouldn't exist if it weren't for this game and its strong editing tools.