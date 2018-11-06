Sinemia offers discounted weekday-only movie subscriptions

As before, you'll need to spring for a pricier plan (in this case, $10 per month for two tickets) if you want to watch movies in 3D, 4D or IMAX. All the new rates are available in the US, UK, Australia and Canada.

The appeal to everyday users is fairly clear: if you're the sort who's more likely to visit the theater on cheap Tuesday than insist on seeing blockbusters their opening weekend, you'll save a few dollars every month. Sinemia, however, also pitches this as helpful to the theaters. Many movie houses still have trouble getting people into seats Monday through Thursday. This could boost attendance by drawing people who might otherwise stay home. To put it another way, Sinemia is still pitching itself as the antithesis of Moviepass -- it sees itself as an ally to theater chains rather than their mortal enemy.