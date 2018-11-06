Animated 'Super Mario Bros.' movie tentatively planned for 2022

Those rumors of a Super Mario Bros. animated movie in development? They're true. In a chat with Variety, Illumination founder Chris Meledandri confirmed that the animated flick was in "priority development" with hopes of putting it in theaters by 2022. And yes, Shigeru Miyamoto is involved -- the iconic game designer is "front and center" in the process, Meledandri said. The involvement of the series creator will theoretically add depth to the (frankly rather threadbare) plot without souring the spirit and producing a fiasco like the 1993 live-action flick.
Provided the movie continues forward, it's not clear how well it'll fare. Meledandri and Illumination are best known for producing most of the Despicable Me and Minions movies, which have been commercial successes but not what you'd call critical darlings. However, involving Miyamoto at least shows respect for the source material. Unlike many Hollywood adaptations of video games, this could have more than just a loose connection to the original experience.