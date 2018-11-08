Show More Results

Latest in Fossil

Image credit: Fossil
save
Save
share

Fossil gets active with Sport smartwatch

The watch features the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and Wear OS by Google.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
16m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Fossil

American watchmaker Fossil has a new smartwatch that it's adding to its extensive lineup of wearables: the Fossil Sport. The watch, which is targeted at folks with an active lifestyle, is powered by the brand new Snapdragon 3100 platform and runs the recently overhauled Wear OS by Google.

Gallery: Fossil Sport smartwatch | 10 Photos

10

According to Fossil, the watch will come in a 41mm and 43mm size options, with six colorways and a huge collection of interchangeable straps to choose from. Regardless of the size or look you settle on, the Sport features a touchscreen display and a battery that will get you through the day. You should get about 24 hours of battery life out of the watch with standard usage, but you can up that to three days in the new battery saver mode.

Inside the Sport is a whole heap of sensors. The watch can track your heart rate and record runs and workouts with its altimeter, accelerometer, and gyroscope sensors and GPS functionality. It also has NFC capabilities for tap-to-pay and Bluetooth connectivity to link up to any of your other devices.

The Fossil Sport will retail for $255 and will be available at retail stores around the world starting November 12th. If you're feeling impatient, you can get your hands on the watch through Fossil's website starting today.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr