'Crackdown 3' launches February 15th, 2019 on Xbox One and PC

Yes, Microsoft really has been hinting at some big Crackdown 3 news by giving away the original game. The company has confirmed that the repeatedly delayed open-world game will be available on Xbox One (including Game Pass) and Windows 10 PCs on February 15th, 2019. It also premiered its talked-about competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone, that has two five-player teams fighting each other in "fully destructible" venues.
And in case you're wondering: Microsoft revealed that the first Crackdown will remain free until November 30th, so you'll want to snag the classic game while you can.
To say this is closes a long saga would be an understatement. Microsoft first talked about Crackdown 3 in 2014, before it even had an official title, and officially announced it in August 2015 with plans to release it in 2016. Needless to say, things didn't go according to schedule. The creators pushed it back multiple times, both for the sake of refinement and the technological challenges of its cloud-based environment destruction system. At this point, the question is whether or not the third game can both justify the wait and satisfy gamers who still have fond memories from the series' Xbox 360 heyday.