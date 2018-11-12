Magnetic eye implants could save the eyesight of glaucoma patients

The implant also has the ability to change its flow resistance. Unlike many other implants, you could tailor this device to specific people and keep it updated as the glaucoma changes over time. Patients might have better eyesight for longer.

There's no mention of when you might see this tech in the field, but it's more than just a lab project. Scientists are currently trying to patent the technology, and are hoping to find companies willing to license it. If that happens, the new implant could become a go-to treatment for glaucoma patients who've otherwise had to settle for more temporary solutions.