Action-packed ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ trailer shows off some combat

Alita: Battle Angel is a live-action adaptation of the manga and anime Battle Angel Alita. It's the brainchild of James Cameron, and is being directed by Robert Rodriguez. Cameron had been talking about the film adaptation of Alita for almost a decade at this point, but handed over the reigns to Rodriguez so he could make four new Avatar sequels. Meanwhile, cyberpunk author Pat Cadigan is handling the novelization of the film, as well as a prequel book titled Alita: Battle Angel - Iron City.

The movie stars Rose Salazar as Alita, a junked cyborg who is found by Doctor Ido, played by Christoph Waltz. Like many Japanese storylines, Alita is suffering from Amnesia, and is on a journey to try and remember her past.

Alita: Battle Angel will land in theaters on December 21st.