BBC will broadcast every Formula E race this season

It's a good as time as any for the BBC to jump in. Where the initial Formula E revolved around virtually identical cars that had to swap out mid-race, successive seasons have grown far more varied. The differences will be more pronounced than ever for the 2018-2019 season, too. You'll see more powerful, more distinctive cars that don't require swapping, while automakers like Nissan are joining the fray for the first time. Simply put, it promises to be engaging even if you no longer see EV racing as a novelty.