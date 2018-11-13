Razer Phone 2 will be available from AT&T on November 16th

In addition to the usual $800 up-front price, AT&T will sell the Razer Phone 2 on installments. You can pick up Razer's handset for $26.67 per month if you're willing to tie yourself to the carrier for 30 months, for instance. That's still not a trivial decision, but it makes the device considerably more accessible in the US. Until now, Razer's pricing and availability typically limited buyers to in-the-know gamers who wouldn't flinch at buying an $800 phone to match their laptop or mouse. This opens it up to people who can't justify that immediate outlay and might only be mildly curious about what Razer has to offer.