Spotify officially debuts its Apple Watch app

The app comes roughly a year and a half after Spotify recruited developer Andrew Chang to develop an official Apple Watch app. He'd already been working on a homebrew app, Spotty, that was going to offer many of the features people were looking for.

Spotify has promised that "many exciting things" are coming to the Apple Watch, including the option to listen to your offline music and podcasts. That, in many ways, could be the real coup. While Apple Music still tends to be the best option for offline audio on the smartwatch (in no small part due to its tight integration), that could change if Spotify could provide your gym soundtrack without much fuss. There just isn't much competition on the Apple Watch, and Spotify could provide some real choice for people who'd rather not switch services just to put tunes on their wrists.