'Pokemon Go' creator Niantic's Harry Potter game will arrive in 2019

Pokemon Go developer Niantic Labs said last November that it was working on a Harry Potter mobile game, which will also focus on location-based and augmented-reality gameplay. The company has now revealed it will release Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in 2019, despite expectations that the game would arrive this year.
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will see players learn spells and team up with their friends to battle creatures in AR. In the meantime, the developer, which is working on the game with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and WB Games San Francisco, has launched a site where you can subscribe for updates.