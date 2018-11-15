Instagram will let brands sell products through videos

Instagram shopping features have also made their way Feed videos, which means you'll likely start seeing shopping tags at the bottom of brands' promotional videos. Tapping on those tags will show you the video's product list. In the past, businesses had to post videos as Stories if they wanted to take advantage of Instagram's shopping features.

Finally, the platform has redesigned the Shop tab for businesses to include a list of all the products they've featured in their posts. The product listings don't only link to their respective posts, they also indicate the items' prices, so you can quickly browse through them and find something in your price range.