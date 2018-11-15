Netflix orders World War II series with first-of-its-kind animation

The development of Trioscope was a joint effort between Grzegorz Jonkajtys -- a visual effects artist and animator who has worked on Pan's Labyrinth, Pacific Rim and The Revenant -- and L.C. Crowley from Atlanta animation studio School of Humans. The Liberator will be the first series to use the new technology.

The series, based on Alex Kershaw's book The Liberator: One World War II Soldier's 500-Day Odyssey, will follow US Army officer Felix Sparks and the 157th Infantry Regiment from Oklahoma as they fight to free occupied Europe of Nazi control. The drama will follow the troop made up of cowboys, Native Americans and Mexican-Americans from the invasion of Italy to the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp.

The Liberator was created and written by Jeb Stuart of Die Hard and The Fugitive fame. Jonkajtys will handle directorial duty. A+E Studios and Unique Features along with School of Humans will handle the production. Netflix, which has been all in on unique animation projects and has a big slate of animated films on the way, has not set a release date for the series.